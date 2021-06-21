Calls about extending your car's warranty most common robocall in 2021

Most of us have heard this line at least once: "We are calling with an urgent message about your car's warranty."

Now that the country is getting back to work, telemarketers and scammers are getting back to work as well. The most common unwanted call in 2021 has to do with your car's warranty.

Have you ever answered your phone, and heard something like this?

"We are calling with an urgent message about your car's warranty."

It seems every day, someone needs to reach you about your warranty expiring. Sometimes, they even know the make of your car.

How do they know that? They buy it from manufacturers and the state.

But the FTC says buyer beware. In many cases, these are shady companies that may sell you a warranty your dealership won’t honor.'

From the doesn't that stink file, the worst thing you can do when you get these calls: pressing 1 or 2 to opt out. That tells them you are a live caller, so you may get even more calls. And that stinks!

Have an iPhone? There is a secret setting to now block them: Go to settings, then phone and look for call silencing.

You can then silence unknown callers, and they'll just go to your voice mail. Have an android phone? Check with your cell provider on how to block unknown callers.

If you want an extended warranty, talk to your dealer.

That way you don't waste your money.