Reports of mutated coronavirus strain in Malaysia are misleading | Connect the Dots

The mutation has been around for months, spreading in Europe and the U.S.

A startling headline has been spreading across social media, claiming a mutated strain of coronavirus found in Malaysia that is way more contagious. But this headline needs a lot of context.

Let’s connect the dots.

So the headline is true. A mutated version of COVID-19 has started popping up in southeast Asia.

It has been found in both Malaysia and the Philippines. Scientists believe this mutated strain is more infectious than the original one found in China, with some saying it could be ten times as contagious. More research needs to be done to confirm that though and some experts disagree.

And here’s why we need context on this story.

That mutated strain is the strain of coronavirus— that spread in Europe, then New York City and then the rest of the United States— just hasn’t been common in Asia where the original strain of COVID-19 spread. So while it may be new in Malaysia, it is definitely not new in the U.S. where we have been battling it for months.

Another important thing to keep in mind, while scientists are still debating whether this strain is more contagious most agree it does not make you sicker. And judging the antibody response to the mutated strain, the vaccines currently in development should be effective against it.