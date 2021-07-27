Popular liquor, beer and wine brands becoming harder to find

Shortly after bars officially reopened, alcohol demand has spiked and many brands are struggling to keep shelves replenished.

HOUSTON — With all the stress of the pandemic, many of us got a bit of relief from an adult beverage now and then. Well, isn't this great! Now, there's a liquor shortage, too.

Mixologist Molly Wellman noticed some popular brands at her bar are getting harder and harder to find.

"There's shortages everywhere," Wellman said. "The past year and a half, dealing with COVID and stuff."

Wellman said it's a result of bars reopening, sky high demand and supply and delivery issues.

"It will get back on track. It will," she said.

Liquor store owners say there is no need to worry, this is nothing like the toilet paper shortages in 2020, but you may find some shortages of top shelf liquor brands that used to be fairly plentiful.



"We're seeing shortages across all brands of beer, wine, and liquor, but definitely tequila. We are seeing all sorts of shortages," Wellman said.

Store manager Matt Spaulding has a few empty spots on his shelves now.

Brands that can be hard to find include Patron tequila, Tito's vodka, Malibu rum and Woodford Reserve bourbon.

"There is lots of bourbon, but there's lots of bourbon people can't get right now."

Wellman also says be open to different brands and says just ask your bartender.

"We still have a lot of liquor on the shelves, and if you have a great bartender, they know what to do with it."

Here's some advice you can tip a glass to. While some brands of liquor may be harder to find now, there is still plenty of liquor.

So drink responsibly, so you don't waste your money.