How the frontrunner coronavirus vaccines differ | Connect the Dots

What you need to know about Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca’s vaccines.

It now looks like there are three coronavirus vaccines that could be approved soon. So how are they different? Let’s connect the dots.

AstraZeneca tested 2 different deliveries

The most recent vaccine news came from AstraZeneca and Oxford University. Researchers announced on average it was 70 percent effective.

So why is it an average?

They tested two different ways of vaccinating. One group was given half a dose at first then a full dose a month later, that was 90 percent effective. For another group they gave them two full doses at least a month apart, that was 62 percent effective.

So the 70 percent is an average of the two groups.

This vaccine is thought to be easier to distribute because it can be stored using normal refrigeration around 40 degrees.

Pfizer used mRNA new method

Contrary, the Pfizer vaccine has to be stored in extreme cold, around -100 degrees Fahrenheit. That’s because they used a new way to make a vaccine using messenger RNA to turn a patient’s cells into factories to make one component of coronavirus, prompting an immune response.

The company reports it is more than 90 percent effective.

Moderna not as cold

The Moderna vaccine uses the same approach but only has to be stored at -4 degrees. The company says it is close to 95 percent effective.

Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccines are more expensive than AstraZeneca’s.