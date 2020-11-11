Save money grocery shopping online with these easy-to-follow tips

Shopping is more expensive now as many of us are buying online.

HOUSTON — The coronavirus pandemic has transformed most elements of our lives, and that includes how we shop for groceries.

It's more expensive now as many of us are buying online. Whether you pick up or have it delivered, it can cost more. KHOU 11 consumer reporter Tiffany Craig has several smart and easy-to-follow tips.

Free curbside pickup and delivery

Have you considered using curbside pickup? Currently, Kroger is offering the service for free. H-E-B won't charge you during special promotions or if you order more than two days out. Walmart also lets customers pick-up at no cost, and Instacart offers free delivery with certain grocery purchase.

Also, try searching for a promo code for delivery.

Create a coupon inbox

It helps to have an address specifically for deals and promotional emails, so you keep it all in one place.

Online coupon sites

Give online coupon sites like smartsource.com or coupons.com a shot. There you can digitally clip and print coupons.

Check weekly ads

Many stores have weekly ads posted on their websites and apps along with digital coupons.

Download rebate apps

Download cash apps like Ibotta, Fetch Rewards and checkout 51. These rebate apps can give you cash back. You can also upload receipts for even more rewards.