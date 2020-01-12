Obese patients may get top priority for COVID-19 vaccine | Connect the Dots

Research supports this group is more likely to have life-threatening complications from the coronavirus.

An advisory committee to the CDC will recommend who should get the coronavirus vaccine first, and they could recommend obese Americans get priority.

Let's connect the dots.

Underlying conditions, higher priority

It's expected the very first people to get the vaccine will be healthcare workers, the doctors and nurses working on the front lines of this pandemic.

Next up, the elderly and people with underlying conditions that make them vulnerable to COVID-19.

Experts say obesity is a major risk factor for contracting a severe case of coronavirus, meaning obesity should be identified as an underlying condition.

Obese patients often have worse outcomes

So how much of a risk factor is obesity when it comes to coronavirus? A paper published over the summer found people identified as obese were 113 percent more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19.

Moreover, 74 percent were more likely to be sent to the ICU and 48 percent more likely to die.

While common side effects of obesity like diabetes and hypertension may play a role, researchers also suggest fat cells could also be to blame since they are more hospitable for coronavirus.

Britain prioritized morbidly obese

Britain has already made a call on this issue. Its public health agency issued guidance saying morbidly obese people should be prioritized when the vaccine is released.