New Amazon scam targeting customers with automated calls

It's catching many shoppers off guard and giving scammers a chance to steal credit card and other valuable information.

Many of us have been ordering dozens of items from Amazon during the pandemic. Sometimes, you don't even remember what you ordered, which makes it easier to fall for the latest phone scam.

Kimberly Moore was at her health administrator job when she received a strange call on her cell.

"This call is regarding your purchase from Amazon.com," the automated voice message said. "You made a transaction for $529 and 99 cents."

Moore said they wanted to confirm a very specific amount of money she spent for a purchase.

"They gave a very specific amount of money of a purchase that they wanted to see if I made," but Moore never made any such purchase.

The automated call then gave her an option: call this number and they wanted to get it all straightened out for you."

But luckily, instead of calling, she checked her Amazon account and realized there was no such $500 order.

Amazon customers across the country are getting calls like hers. Sometimes, it's a man's voice and other times it's a woman's voice.

Often you'll be prompted to press 1, and when you do, an agent will ask for the credit card number attached to the account.

Don't do it! It's all a scam. Amazon will email you personally with your name if there is an account issue.

Moore is so glad she checked her account online before calling the number back.

"I figured it was a fraud," she said. "But I was like 'gosh, is there $500 now missing from my account?'"

Luckily, her account was fine.