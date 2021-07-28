Study found neurological disorders in kids hospitalized with COVID-19

Children were more likely than adults to develop rare symptoms.

HOUSTON — While children are less likely to develop severe COVID, researchers are finding they are suffering some disturbing side effects, including neurological disorders.

Let’s connect the dots.

UK study kids at risk

Scientists in the United Kingdom looked at children who were hospitalized with COVID-19, and found they were more likely than adults to suffer rare neurological disorders.

Four percent of kids had the symptoms compared to less than one percent of adults. Those symptoms include stroke, behavioral changes, hallucinations and encephalopathy.

Inflammatory syndrome, intensive care

Nearly half of the kids who suffered these neurological symptoms also developed a condition associated with COVID called MIS-C. The inflammatory multisystem syndrome develops after a child has coronavirus. The children with MIS-C and neurological complications were also much more likely to need intensive care in a hospital.

4% of children hospitalized COVID

Meanwhile, the kids who didn’t have the inflammatory syndrome had slightly different COVID complications.

They had neurological issues like seizures, brain inflammation, psychosis and a nerve disorder known as Guillain-Barre syndrome. As scary as all this sounds, it is important to remember these complications were found in just four percent of kids with COVID. However, experts point to the results as a reason to increase testing for children.