Mind Matters: Helping your child cope with post-pandemic stress, anxiety

HOUSTON — It's been a rough 15 months.
Calming anxiety and protecting your mental health is an ongoing battle as we transition from quarantine and return to post-pandemic life. While adults are finding ways to cope, let's not forget it's been a serious life adjustment for kids as well.
KHOU 11 anchor Lauren Talarico talked with mental health expert Dr. Chenda Moore with Pearland ISD about how to protect your child's mental health.
The district has made student mental health a top priority and is finding ways to bring its students resources for navigating anxiety, stress and post-pandemic life.