Memorial Day is the first 'normal' holiday since COVID pandemic began

As Americans come together for ceremonies and activities, vaccinations are up and case numbers are down. And experts expect it to stay that way.

HOUSTON — Memorial Day weekend will be our first real test of our return to normal from the coronavirus pandemic. It's expected to be an eventful weekend for most as travel resumes, vaccinations increase and case numbers drop.

Let's connect the dots.

Memorial Day is the unofficial start of summer.

And as vaccination levels rise and case numbers drop, Americans are ready to return to a sense of normalcy.

More than 37 million people were estimated to have traveled 50 miles or more from home during the holiday weekend. That’s up sixty percent from last year when coronavirus was ravaging parts of the country.

Previous holidays coronavirus surge

During the pandemic, health experts dreaded holidays like this.

We saw large spikes after the Fourth of July, Thanksgiving and Christmas. Despite the health warnings, people tired of quarantine couldn’t resist gathering with family and friends.

Unfortunately, it helped COVID spread.

COVID spike not expected

But what about this year? Fifty percent of American adults are now fully vaccinated and health experts are not expecting a spike in cases. But that doesn’t mean you can let your guard down, especially if you have young children who can’t be vaccinated.