Maui travel industry buckling under Hawaii tourist boom, mayor says

MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii — Hawaii normally welcomes tourists, a major source of the island state's income, but the mayor of Maui County is asking airlines to pause their return to full flights.

He says the island is being overrun by tourists this summer and there aren't enough hospitality workers to support the surge.

More than 170,000 people flew into the state over the 4th of July, according to state officials.

That's left vacationers complaining of pricey hotel rooms, sold out rental cars and long waits at airports and restaurants because the hospitality industry is not back up to full steam.

Some savvy tourists have been renting U-Haul trucks for $25 dollars a day, now resulting in a U-Haul shortage.

Some savvy tourists have been renting U-Haul trucks for $25 dollars a day, now resulting in a U-Haul shortage.

If you are thinking of Hawaii for your next vacation, check hotel and rental car prices before you hunt for airfares. That way you'll know if its affordable, so you don't waste your money.