x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Houston's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Houston, Texas | KHOU.com

Htownrush

Not getting enough good sleep can have an impact on your wallet

#TeamNoSleep and popular phrases like "I'll sleep when I'm dead" have become commonplace among Americans, and it's costing us our health and money.

Today, many across the country have adopted the "team no sleep" culture, and that doesn't sit well with certified sleep experts.

"We have to reverse engineer that," Nap Bar Houston founder Khaliah O. Guillory said.

The lack of sleep is not only hurting us physically, our health, but also our bottom line or financially.

"America specifically, we are leading the entire world with a $411 billion U.S. economic loss due to sleep deprivation," Guillory said. "If we go a little further here, there is the Harvard Business Review, which also came out with a study that corporations are losing $1,769 per employee annually."

RELATED: 5 most common sleep disorders that people struggle with

RELATED: Night owls, you can become early birds -- it's just going to take some work

RELATED: 3 easy tips for getting great sleep tonight