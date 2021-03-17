Not getting enough good sleep can have an impact on your wallet

Today, many across the country have adopted the "team no sleep" culture, and that doesn't sit well with certified sleep experts.
"We have to reverse engineer that," Nap Bar Houston founder Khaliah O. Guillory said.
The lack of sleep is not only hurting us physically, our health, but also our bottom line or financially.
"America specifically, we are leading the entire world with a $411 billion U.S. economic loss due to sleep deprivation," Guillory said. "If we go a little further here, there is the Harvard Business Review, which also came out with a study that corporations are losing $1,769 per employee annually."