Not getting enough good sleep can have an impact on your wallet

#TeamNoSleep and popular phrases like "I'll sleep when I'm dead" have become commonplace among Americans, and it's costing us our health and money.

Today, many across the country have adopted the "team no sleep" culture, and that doesn't sit well with certified sleep experts.

"We have to reverse engineer that," Nap Bar Houston founder Khaliah O. Guillory said.

The lack of sleep is not only hurting us physically, our health, but also our bottom line or financially.