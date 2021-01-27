Johnson & Johnson finishes trials for single-dose COVID vaccine | Connect the Dots

Another coronavirus vaccine candidate close to approval process is Johnson & Johnson, which could help speed up the rollout.

The coronavirus vaccine rollout in the United States has not been smooth, but experts say there is hope on the horizon thanks to another vaccine candidate.

So how soon could we get another shot against COVID?

Let’s connect the dots.

The next candidate expected to apply for approval is from Johnson & Johnson.

The massive pharma company just announced it will release the data from its last clinical trials early next week. The next step will be to apply for emergency use approval with the FDA.

According to Forbes, that process could take a week or two, then the FDA has to review the application, which can take another two to three weeks.

Experts predict if everything goes smoothly the Johnson & Johnson vaccine could start going in people’s arms sometime in March.

Single-dose shots produced

There are a lot of eyes on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for one big reason: it’s a single dose.

The company has said it can deploy at lease a billion doses this year with at least one hundred million shots just for the U.S. population. Experts predict that could have a major impact on getting more people in this country vaccinated.

Promising results so far