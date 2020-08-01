HOUSTON — Texas jewelry chain James Avery topped Twitter's trending list overnight all because of a single tweet.

The company announced a new Valentine's Day collection and social media promptly went nuts. Dozens of people are talking about the new designs.

There was some confusion when James Avery first started to trend on Twitter because a lot of folks saw it trending and thought of “Uncle Phil” from “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air.

Same name; very different. Here's a little explanation.

James Avery is a Texas-based jewelry company that specializes in sterling silver. It’s a very big deal in Texas.

Think of it as the must-have on sorority row.

As you might imagine a lot of folks are sharing their favorite pieces from the new collection which includes rings, necklaces and charms.

Maybe they're dropping a hint for their special someone?

Although a whole lot of people aren't waiting. They're say they're going to buy the collection for themselves.

