If you’ve ever wanted to star in a blockbuster movie, now you now can!

The founders of Candytopia and Planet Hollywood have teamed up to bring us Movietopia!

It’s a new interactive pop-up exhibit that brings Hollywood’s most iconic movies to life.

From wrangling snakes like Indiana Jones to taking a joy ride in the real Ferrari used in “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” Movietopia brings these iconic scenes to life!

Room after room in this interactive exhibit let’s you become the star in your favorite movie scenes!

Whether you’re hanging with shrunken heads from the movie “Beetlejuice,” or getting eaten like cereal “From Honey I Shrunk the Kids” to swimming in a boat full of shrimp inspired by “Forest gump,” this exhibit even has real movie memorabilia scattered throughout the place.

You can even check out the cyborgs from “The Terminator.” It's a place that'll definitely have you saying, “I’ll be back.”

Movietopia is open through next month at the Marq-E Entertainment Center.

