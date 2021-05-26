Are these key items in your hurricane preparedness kit?

A hurricane kit is great to have on stand by for any severe weather that comes our way.

HOUSTON — June 1 marks the official start of hurricane season, but there are things you can do ahead of time to prepare, such as making your kit and having a plan.

Here is a list of items that should be included. Some items you may have seen or heard of and other items will probably surprise you.

water

non-perishable food

non-perishable baby food

medication

trash bags

paper and pens

cash

face masks

batteries

flashlights

baby diapers and wipes

sleeping bag, blankets

Coloring books, board games, playing cards or other non-digital forms of entertainment

Most people don't think it will ever happen to them. Living in Texas, you just can't think that way. So it is a good idea you prepare ahead of time. We've already had our first named storm in the Atlantic, Tropical Storm Ana, and the season doesn't kick off until next week.