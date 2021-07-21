How to ask your boss about working from home

First, don't ask in person — email your supervisor instead!

HOUSTON — It's the big move back to the office this summer, but some of us are not ready for it! We talked to the experts about how to talk to your boss about keeping a flex schedule.

Beth Schirmer has a schedule most office workers dream of. The chief officer at a downtown law firm and mom is in the office two or three days a week and at home the other days.

"It's nice to know that if I have the HVAC guy coming, I can stay home and not be in."

Urban planner Chaunston Brown says he can't comprehend working in the office five days a week anymore.

"I think this new technology has made it easier than we thought it would be," Brown said.

However, many of us are not so fortunate. Office doors are opening up, the face masks are coming off and the boss wants you back in the office next week. But what if you are not ready to return full-time?

Employment attorney Kelly Myers says if you want a flex schedule, don't just ask! Email your boss with specific reasons for staying home and explain the benefit for the company.

Myers recommends coming to your employer with the business justification of why working from home is good for the company, and good for you. She said make it a win-win and then explain why you will be more productive at home.

"Give your examples on how your productivity was met or exceeded from home, " Myers said.

She said have a plan for face-to-face time, too.=

"Give examples on how you will address meeting with people in the office now," Myers said.

Schirmer's company is fine with her flex schedule, but yours may not be, and you could find yourself missing too much.

"The biggest disadvantage is out of sight out of mind," Myers said.

According to Myers, if everyone but you is in the office full-time, you run the risk of being passed over for promotions or worse. Maybe just request one day at home, so you don't waste your money.