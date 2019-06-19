HOUSTON — If you love all things sugar… then come with me as we travel through the whimsical world of Candytopia!

Known as a modern day candy theme park, the confectionery wonderland will hit your sweet spot.

A real life Willy Wonka Chocolate Factory that runs on, what else – sugar and candy!

From being blasted with colorful confetti to swimming around in a pit of marshmallows, this interactive, candy-coated experience is one delicious adventure.

You can literally treat yourself too! You can eat the candy filled in treasure chests throughout the exhibit.

And the sugary genius behind it?

“Hi! I’m Jackie – The Candy Queen! Welcome to Candytopia!” said Jackie Sorkin, the owner and co-founder of Candytopia.

Once inside, you can visit more than a dozen rooms filled with candy covered art masterpieces including the art gallery.

One of the pieces pays homage to Houston's very own Queen B - Beyonce'!

But this pop-up candy land is only around for the next few months at the marq’e entertainment center.

To get that sugar rush, just be sure to buy your tickets online beforehand.

Adult tickets are $28 and kids tickets are $20. Children 3 and under are free.