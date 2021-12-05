Gen X toys, trading cards worth a small fortune this year

Barbies and sports trading cards from the '80s— now considered vintage— are selling for hundreds and even thousands of dollars.

If the pandemic has you spending a lot of time at home, you might want to dig into your closet because many old toys and trading cards are soaring in value this year.

During a trip to O'Smiley's Dolls and Collectibles, you'll find a wonderland of classic toys!

Owner Sherry Smiley has shelves of dolls that these days are in high demand.

"You are seeing a lot of interest in the '80s Barbies, you are seeing an increase in early cabbage patch kids," Smiley said.

She believes Generation Xers are now seeking the toys of their youth.

"We've come to an age where we start to reflect on what the best times of our life was," the toy collector said. "Those are the toys we go after."

In the original box, some older toys are worth hundreds of dollars. Among them are:

1970's Barbies

1980's Cabbage Patch dolls

Early American Girl dolls

Crissy and Dawn dolls

African-American Christie dolls

According to USA Today, African-American dolls in general are seeing a hug increase in value. Melrose Cross said she's glad she kept her daughter's dolls.

"She left them here, so that when she brings her little girl to visit, she gets to play with them," Cross said.

Selling childhood collectables online

First, the key with any vintage item is condition and scarcity.

If it's a Harry Potter toy with millions of copies out there. It's probably not going to be that valuable.

The same is true for the hottest collectible of all right now: vintage cards.

Some early Pokémon cards from 1997 through 1999 have sold for thousands. Baseball cards are also on fire.

"A card like this is worth thousands of dollars," said Dean Hanley, the owner of DeansCards.com. He shows off a rookie card for Pete Rose, an American baseball legend whose career started in the '60s.

"Some of these high end cards, Mickey mantle [and] Babe Ruth, they are five and 10 times what they were a year ago," Hanley said.

He cautions that rarity and conditions is key.