Dealers hopeful Ford program will help ease pressure from vehicle shortage

It's been a tough few months for buyers of both new and used trucks because you can't find the new ones, and prices on the used ones are so high.

HOUSTON — Most dealerships are looking a bit bleak nowadays. Just a handful of pickups for sale, where hundreds are normally lined up. You drive by some car lots, and they're practically empty.

It's been a struggle for General Manager Tim Sander, who has even been buying vehicles to keep his lot stocked.

"I don't get frustrated, but it's different," Sander said. "It's very different from what everybody's used to."

It's been a tough few months for buyers of both new and used trucks because you cant find the new ones, and prices on the used ones are so high. However, dealers are hoping a new program from Ford starts to ease that crunch.

"They've come up with a wonderful program, where if you order from Ford you will get bumped to the front of the line," Sander said.

Sander says Ford will now give buyers who order a truck priority over dealer orders, so you can get one in a couple of months.

Otherwise, you will have to take what's available at dealers.

"If you need one today, you're going to have to be flexible," he said.

The good news is Ford says it is now starting to supply chips to its thousands of unfinished pickups.

What about the new Bronco, this year's hottest vehicle? It seems everyone wants one, but full-size Broncos are currently back ordered until next spring.

You'll have better luck with the smaller Bronco sport.

Dealers sees the chip shortage improving as we head into fall, but they say pre-ordering is the best way to get a new truck, so you don't waste your money.