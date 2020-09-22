Cruise industry’s new coronavirus safety plan

Cruise lines agree to prevention measures as workers remained trapped at sea.

The cruise industry is exploring ways to get back on the open water even as thousands of staff remained trapped on ships — where they have been since the pandemic started.

Let’s connect the dots.

The cruise Lines International association, which represents big names in the industry like Royal Caribbean, Disney and Carnival, announced there was now a plan for cruise ships to return.

The plan includes mandatory testing for everyone, masks and social distancing measures. Anyone not agreeing to these measures would not be allowed on board.

All U.S. cruises are still on hold under orders from the CDC. That order expires September 30, but don’t expect to hit the high seas October 1.

Most of the major cruise lines don’t plan to return until at least November. And before they can leave port, they have to prove to the CDC they have an adequate safety plan.

There is another problem.

There are almost 10,000 workers still on board cruise ships in just U.S. waters, globally that number is closer to 300,000. A combination of issues has kept these workers trapped since the pandemic hit, everything from home countries refusing to let people back in to the cost of arranging travel.

This situation has led to lawsuits, protests and even hunger strikes.