No, colder weather doesn't make you sick. So why is illness a concern in the winter months?

Let's connect the dots.

There has been a lot of concern about a second wave of coronavirus when the cold weather hits. But do chillier temperatures really make you sick? Let's connect the dots.

The short answer is no.

Despite what your mother told you, cold weather doesn't make you sick — viruses do. But some side effects of the winter months could help those viruses spread.

Some research has shown that rhinoviruses (also known as the common cold) prefer colder temperatures, replicating easier when winter hits.

Same thing with the flu. Researchers believe it can survive and spread easier in the cold.

The winter months can also take a toll on your immune system. People tend to spend less time outdoors during these months, meaning they get less vitamin D from sunlight. It plays an essential role in keeping your immune system healthy.

Also, thanks to staying indoors you tend to be in close proximity to other people, allowing viruses to spread.

There is some good news about this winter.

All the precautions we are taking to stop the spread of coronavirus— mask wearing, social distancing and hand washing— can help stop cold and flu as well. In fact, countries in the southern hemisphere, where winter is coming to an end, report much smaller flu outbreaks this year.