Why your rental car may cost more than your plane ticket on your next vacation

Industry experts say a rental car shortage spurred by the pandemic has led to limited vehicle availability and increased prices.

As more and more people get vaccinated against coronavirus families are looking to travel. But they are running into one roadblock: a lack of rental cars.

Rental car shortage increasing price

Excited travelers trying to book a post pandemic vacation are discovering rental cars are hard to come by, and when you do, it can be pricey. According to reports, when the pandemic hit rental car companies were hit hard. To make up the difference, they sold off cars.

Now that people are heading out again, there are not enough to go around.

New car shortage moving cars

According to the experts, it won’t be easy for rental companies to increase their supply. New cars are also in short supply as car companies deal with a semiconductor chip shortage.

Therefore, the big rental companies are trying to shuffle around their existing supply to get cars where travelers need them. Right now, that means warm weather states.

Include more days, try alternatives

So what can you do? At least one person who traveled to Hawaii posted on social media about renting a U-Haul truck when they couldn’t find a rental car. But that is not recommended. If you are on a short trip, include more days in your search which can reveal more options. Also look beyond traditional rental car companies.