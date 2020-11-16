5 tips for finding cleaning supplies at a fair price | Don't Waste Your Money

Winter is coming, and the coronavirus shows no signs of letting up! That means many of us are again trying to stock up on cleaning supplies.

They have become the holy grail this pandemic year: disinfectant cleaning wipes. We have found some ways to get your hands on them without paying twice the price.

While there is now a toilet paper surplus, it can still be frustrating finding Lysol and Clorox wipes, Windex, Scrubbing Bubbles, and especially Formula 409.

Coleman Henderson owns a cleaning company, and sometimes, he has to tell homeowners he can't come out.

"I have to postpone jobs because I can't get cleaning supplies," Henderson said.

You'll often find these items on Amazon or Ebay, but at two to three times retail price.

Grace Brombach of the watchdog group U.S. Public Interest Research Group said even though Amazon is cracking down on gouging, it continues.

"The last thing that they need to worry about is going online and finding the products that they really need to keep themselves safe at ridiculous prices," Brombach said.

So what can you do?

It's tough to find popular brands like Lysol and Windex, but off-brand products are just as effective and many can be found at your neighborhood hardware store.

Now sure the grocery stores and big box stores will get more of these than a local hardware store, but they fly off the shelves the minute they put them out!

"Our suppliers are continuing to work extra hours to keep up with the ongoing customer demand," Kroger representative Erin Rolfes said, but she adds that shoppers snap up wipes the moment shelves are stocked.

We checked out a Do-It-Center and found the cleaning shelf stocked and partying like its 1999!

Here are more tips for find cleaning supplies:

Visit the grocery store first thing in the morning

Purchase store brands: they work

Get to know the manager of your local hardware store. Some will hold products for you if you ask

Check amazon frequently

U.S. PIRG says resist the urge to pay triple the price online, because that encourages sellers to charge even more.