Business travel down 90% as companies turn to digital meetups, remote work | Connect the Dots

Travel industry watchers say work travel made up 21% of the nearly $9 trillion global and tourism industry in 2019.

Travel experts say as we learn more about COVID-19 and prepare for a vaccine the chances of a travel comeback are increasing, but there is one sector that may change forever.

Let's connect the dots!



Travel industry watchers say work travel made up 21% of the nearly $9 trillion global and tourism industry in 2019. Now as we prepare to close out the year 2020, experts warn a major drop off could hit airlines, hotels and convention centers hard for years to come.



Hotels that took in nearly 50% of their revenue from business travelers in 2019 have seen bookings plummet.

Commercial airlines are feeling the pinch, too.

Southwest says business travel is down 90 percent this year and Delta is preparing for a future that sees a 10 to 20 percent permanent drop in its business travel bookings.



It's because companies big and small cut their travel and are now finding that virtual work can be just as good as connecting face-to-face.



While analysists don't think work trip will totally go away, they are increasingly preparing for a reshaped American economy post pandemic.