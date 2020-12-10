Will you pass? This quiz website helps bank users outsmart scammers

Will a bank ever ask you to verify your birthday and social security number? No! A banking quiz seeks to help customers outsmart scammers.

Think you could spot a banking scam? Don't be so sure.

Many people are falling for fake phone calls, texts, and emails that appear to come from their bank. Thousands of bank customers have lost millions of dollars to banking scams, so now the nation’s banks are rolling out a new tool to help you spot a scam.

Questions like “did you get good grades in school?” or “have a professional job?” are examples of tricks bank customers have fallen prey to.

“I got a phone call from my bank, and I knew it was my bank because I recognized their phone number,” victim Sarah Robb said.

However, it wasn’t really her bank. It was a scammer who drained Sarah’s checking account within minutes.

In recent months, Corinthia fell for a slick email claiming a problem with her account.

"It began with an email to me, and it said $499 was going to be withdrawn from my account," Corinthia said.

But it was really a phishing scam and before Corinthia knew it, she was out $1,600.

The American Bankers Association wants to stop this growing fraud.

Next time you get onto your bank’s website or check their phone app, look for a little button that says, "would your bank really ask that?" It will take you to a quiz, and some of those questions just might stump you.

The Banks Never Ask That website tests if you can outsmart online scammers.

For instance, would your bank text you "your card has been deactivated…reply immediately with your pin?" No, they never would.

Would they call and ask you to verify your birthday and social security number for security reasons? No, they never would.

Would they text you an access code to verify your identity so you could login? Yes, they would do that!

The quiz has lots of trick questions, but it'll help you avoid the scams that fooled Sarah, Corinthia and too many other people.

You'll find this quiz on the website of most major banks or go to BanksNeverAskThat.com, so you don't waste your money.