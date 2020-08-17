Back-to-school shopping season looking a little different this year | Don't Waste Your Money

Consumer reporter John Matarese shows us what's on sale, what's not and one item you should buy as soon as possible, so you don't waste your money.

It's the heart of back-to-school season, but in this pandemic summer, parents are wondering: where are the big sales?

It's tough for stores to plan sales when moms like Harley Elliot have no idea what their kids need, especially without a back-to-school shopping list.

"It is very tricky," she said. "I have two sixth graders and two eighth graders."

Anisha Crawford doesn't plan to buy school clothes.

"It's kind of hard because they are doing the first five weeks online, so it's hard to figure out what they need."

With this school year still up in the air, retail experts say stores did not want to get stuck with a lot of merchandise they couldn't sell, so it's unlikely you'll find giant sale racks of clearance items just yet.

"We're waiting for schools to announce what's on the supply list," says Joanie Demer, the founder of KrazyCouponLady.com. "So we think we might see sales stretch into later in august, when typically it's right now."

Demer said the hottest items this year are laptops and webcams for zoom learning, but those items are running low, so don't expect huge discounts.

"The items in the hottest demand, we are not seeing, a tremendous amount of sales on," she said.

Demer added you will find great prices on the basics, though.

"We are seeing prices on par with last year when it comes to notebooks and binders and erasers," Demer said.

Best of all, major stores are offering all their sale prices online this year, for shoppers who want to stay out of stores.

"Whether our customers want to shop in store or online, they will get the same great products at our everyday low prices," Marissa Kargas with Walmart said.

So the sales are still on, just without the fanfare.

The Krazy Coupon Lady says if school clothing and shoes do not sell well this month, look for huge discounts in September.

As always don't waste your money.

