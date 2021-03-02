How to avoid robocalls from marketers, scammers | Don't Waste Your Money

The most common unwanted call in 2021 has to do with your vehicle's warranty.

HOUSTON — With everything we're dealing with this pandemic, marketers and scammers are still calling our cellphones. The most common unwanted call in 2021 has to do with your vehicle warranty.

It seems every day, someone needs to reach you about your warranty expiring. Sometimes, they even know the make of your car.

How do they know that? They buy it from manufacturers and the state.

However, the FTC says buyers beware. In many cases, these are shady companies that may sell you a warranty your dealership won't honor.

From the "Doesn't that Stink File," the worst thing you can do when you get these calls: pressing 1 or 2 to opt out. That tells them you are a live caller, and you may get even more calls.

Have an iPhone? There is a secret setting to now block unknown callers. Go to settings, then phone, and look for call silencing.

You can then silence unknown callers, and they'll just go to your voice mail.

If you have an android phone, check with your cell provider on how to block unknown callers.