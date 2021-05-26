Asian-inspired desserts in Houston for every foodie's bucket list

From Korean Bingsu to Japanese 'mochi donuts,' these desserts are a sweet lovers dream.

HOUSTON — When you visit Houston’s Chinatown, there's so much to see, and of course, eat!

For AAPI Heritage month, recently KHOU 11 reporter, Michelle Choi took on the “tough” job of checking out some unique Asian-inspired desserts in the area to help satisfy that sweet tooth!

Snowy Village in Dynasty Plaza

From Korean-inspired desserts to tasty drinks, the shop has a lot to offer, but they say its standout star, is the Bingsu.

"Bingsu is unlike your traditional shaved ice concepts you see out there, it's a Korean-style version of that,” said Tim Dunaway, owner of Snowy Village. “We take whole milk that's sweetened and then we shave it off to where it's like a snow consistency, and it has that sweet texture, and it melts in your mouth. We also have endless toppings to make your Bingsu custom.”

One of the shops more traditional flavors include, the Injeolmi Bingsu, which is topped with sweet red beans and Korean rice cakes. Or they say if you're feeling adventurous, try flavors like the Fruity Pebbles Bingsu!

Feng Cha in Dun Huang Plaza

"In Chinese, Feng Cha means serve you the tea, with respect,” said owner Yuxin Jin.

At this Chinese bubble tea house, you'll find an assortment of refreshing milk teas, you can fill with chewy tapioca balls. But they say the fan favorite is a drink called "Dirty Boba," and there's a reason why it’ll get you fired up.

Infused with fresh milk, lined with brown sugar caramel, the drink is topped off with a house-made cheese milk foam that gets — yep, torched! Crème Brulee style.

"Customers say, it's like art!” said Jin.

Mochinut on Bellaire Boulevard

A combination of an American and Japanese donut, ‘mochi donuts’ not only have distinct look, but taste too!

"They're very unique because it's made out of Japanese mochi, which is sweet rice,” said owner, Steve Hong with Mochinut.

Hong said the sweet rice flour is the reason why, when you bite into a mochi donut, you’ll immediately notice a light and crispy texture on the outside, and a soft, chewy texture on the inside.

“It’s fun to eat, and it’s very tasty,” Hong said.

From original, chocolate to churro -- mochi donuts come in a variety of flavors that the shop changes every few days.

Matcha Café Maiko in Fortune Court Shopping Center

If you’re a fan of green tea, you’ll really enjoy the fourth destination – Matcha Café Maiko located in Fortune Court shopping center on Corporate Drive.

One look around the Japanese inspired dessert shop, and you'll immediately notice a lot of green colored décor and dessert at the café, almost all of which contain the ingredient matcha.

Made by grinding green tea leaves into a powder, at this café you'll find matcha sprinkled on everything from waffles, puddings, drinks, to even soft served ice cream. Including one that’s decked out in an edible 24 carat gold leaf!

Linda's Tropical Fruits on Bellaire Boulevard

However, if you’re in the mood for sugary and sweet, but made au naturale, try our last stop – Linda’s Tropical Fruits on Bellaire Blvd.

From durians, lychees, dragon fruit and more, this place is nothing far from a grocery store produce aisle. ‘Linda’s Tropical Fruit’ carries exotic fruits that are found all over the world, including different regions of Asia.

"We bring it all here to one place, so people don't have to travel just to get that fruit that they tasted once and want to taste again,” said owner Linda Nguyen.

And if that isn't sweet enough, the fruit shop will even whip up you up a fresh fruit smoothie using the tropical fruits it sells.