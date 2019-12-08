Love arts and crafts but feel there’s no way you can design something on your own? Don’t worry – The Rustic Brush – is here to help!

Called a social crafting experience. From signs to trays to even door mats, these guys help you create beautiful, one of a kind signs, all made from natural wood.

“It’s a piece you can talk about – it’s something everyone can take home.”

And they’ve got workshops throughout H-Town, including one in Sugar Land.

So how do you go from plain to fab? You start by picking a design. Next sand down the wood, stain it, and finally paint it using a stencil!

The best part –you don’t need any experience. The instructors will help you from start to finish.

Each workshop lasts about three hours and costs between $30 to $80 depending on the design.

The crew here will provide you with everything. The only thing you need to bring – a fun attitude – and it’s BYOB.

