3 easy tips for getting great sleep tonight

For National Sleep Week, #HTownRush will be looking into all of the many reasons why you may not be getting a full night's rest.

There's a number of things keeping you from achieving optimal sleep, according to the experts. While the pandemic adds an extra layer of stress, there are several ways to improve your sleep that are inexpensive.

One key factor is room temperature.

"To achieve optimum restorative sleep wait for it: is between 66 and 69 degrees, certified sleep expert and Nap Bar Houston founder Khaliah Guillory said. "Normally, when I'm doing these talks, they were like, 'Oh, my God,' that's too cold. Your naturally should drop in temperature one to two degrees Fahrenheit."



Also don't want to become lugged down with sleep debt.

Another common problem, according to Guillory, some people think oversleeping on the weekends can make up for precious sleep lost during the week.

"'I didn't get Monday through Friday,' and we refer to that in the industry as sleep debt. And what people don't realize is that you're not catching up on sleep," Guillory said.

Experts say you should regularly have a wake and a sleep schedule every single day, Monday through Friday, even on the weekends.

It's not just getting enough sleep, but people also need REM sleep.