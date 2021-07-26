3 dashboard lights drivers should never ignore

Today's vehicles alert you to almost everything, but there are three warning lights that require immediate attention.

HOUSTON — Today's new cars have digital display screens that can be more complex than an iPad. They alert you to almost everything, but there are three warning lights that require immediate attention if they come on.

You're driving along, and all of a sudden a bell chimes. You look down and see an engine light on. What should you do?

AAA says there are two you should never ignore!

One is the overheating light. It's a red thermometer icon that means your motor is low on coolant and overheating. The second one is the red oil can light that means your oil is low.

In both cases, pull off the road as soon as it's safe. Do not keep driving as your engine could seize up in a few if you don't shut it off soon.

And then, there are the lights that just confuse you, such as the infamous check engine light.

It can mean your emissions system has a problem, your gas cap is open, you need service or something else entirely. However, don't panic when it lights up. You can keep driving, just have a shop check your engine soon.

Finally, the third light you should never ignore is the red battery icon, which means your battery is not charging. Take it in for a check immediately so you don't waste your money.