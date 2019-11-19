HOUSTON — Houston police released new surveillance video of a violent armed robbery and sexual assault at a Southwest Houston food truck.

The attack happened on Nov. 6 at Antojitos Hondurenos Latin Food Truck off Fondren Road near the Southwest Freeway.

Houston Police Department robbery detectives said the masked duo split up after storming into the food truck before closing.

"When they go in with long guns, you never know what they're going to do," Det. Jeff Brieden said.

Police said one went to the register and the other sexually assaulted all four female employees who were cleaning up inside.

"What he's doing is placing his hands in their undergarments and fondling them as they're looking for money, thinking they're hiding money," Brieden said.

The crooks were in and out in minutes. They slid out the service window in the front.

"It leads me to believe it's a pretty good possibility they've done this before, they didn't just start that night," Brieden said.

Detectives told KHOU 11 News this was the crooks' last stop on Nov. 6.

First, they struck Tire World, a tire shop off of South Loop West.

A couple of hours later, they violently robbed a couple who were sitting in their car off of South Course Drive.

There is also surveillance video from Tire World. It captures the men in another brazen, violent robbery.

Police say the men are dangerous and this will happen again.

"This is not something robbery victims forget about," Brieden said. "They carry it with them for the rest of their lives, so to give them peace, it's important for us to solve a case like this."

If you recognize these men or have any information that can help detectives call Houston police or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS. You can remain anonymous.

KHOU

KHOU

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter

RELATED: Man arrested in food truck owner's killing in southwest Houston

RELATED: Sketch released of suspect in taco truck robbery, sex assault

RELATED: HPD: Woman shot in the head during food truck robbery in W. Houston