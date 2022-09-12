HPD: Don't be alarmed if you hear loud noises or see low-flying helicopters, starting Tuesday

This is part of training exercises that will start Tuesday and run through Friday, September 23.

HOUSTON — If you hear loud noises or see low-flying helicopters around Houston, police say don’t be alarmed.

According to Houston police, they’re working with the Department of Defense and other federal law enforcement agencies on training exercises beginning Tuesday and lasting through Friday, September 23.

The exercises are being done to improve the agencies’ responses, according to HPD.

"If you hear the loud noises or see low-flying choppers during the dates of the training exercises, there’s no need to call 911. If the concern isn’t urgent, you can call 311."