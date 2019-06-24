HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is set to turn over more legal documents to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office related to the deadly Harding Street raid.

Last week, the DA’s Office threatened legal action against HPD if it did not turn over legal documents related to the January raid that killed two people and injured five officers.

RELATED: DA threatens HPD with legal action for documents relating to deadly Harding Street raid

The documents involved information on all HPD informants dating back five years ago to now. The two agencies reached an agreement for the remaining records to be provided next week.

“The Harding Street case is huge and more complex than most other cases,” the DA’s Office said in a statement. “From possible misconduct to the use of confidential informants, we must review everything and get it right. The public demands and deserves nothing less.”

Officer Gerald Goines, the officer at the center of the botched raid, is under investigation for lying about a drug buy and confidential informants on a search warrant, according to court documents. The informants later told investigators they never bought drugs from Harding Street.

The DA’s office said it will review more than 2,000 cases linked to Goines who led the deadly raid.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Woman accused of running over 3-year-old son in deadly 'game of chicken' taken back into custody

MUGSHOT: 23-year-old man charged in boat crash near Baytown; 3 killed

Three-year-old cousin of NFL running back dies after accidental shooting