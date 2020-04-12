HPD: Teenage girl hasn't been seen since before Thanksgiving; may be in southeast Houston

x
Have you seen her?
Credit: HPD
Missing Houston teen Alxias Martin

HOUSTON — Houston police hope someone will recognize the teenage girl reported missing out of the southeast side of town.

Police on Friday morning issued an alert for 15-year-old Alxias Martin. She's about five feet, seven inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair. She is said to have a light complexion.

She was last seen walking in the 4000 block of Griggs — that's not far from O.S.T. and Scott. She was wearing a peach jacket, blue jeans with a gold pocket and white shoes. She was last seen the afternoon of Nov. 18, police stated.

Anyone with information about this person should call HPD's Missing Persons division at 832-394-1840.

