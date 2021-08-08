HPD: Teen shot, injured during robbery at apartment in west Houston

During the investigation, police said someone shot out the back window of a HPD patrol vehicle with either a pellet gun or slingshot.

HOUSTON — A 16-year-old boy was shot and injured in the parking lot of an apartment complex in west Houston.

Police responded to a call around midnight Sunday in the 1300 block of Wilcrest near Briar Forest Drive. They believe the teen was in the parking lot when he was approached by several men who tried to rob him.

Lt. Larry Crowson said the teen was found with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

About an hour into the investigation, an officer was sitting in their patrol vehicle when it struck by either a pellet gun or slingshot.

Investigators said the back window of the vehicle was blown out, but the officer is OK.

HPD dispatched a helicopter and officers to find those responsible with no luck.

Police didn't say anything to indicate the two incidents are related.