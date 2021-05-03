HPD: Major intersection along Southwest Freeway service road closed due to SWAT situation

Houston police tweeted at 2:10 p.m. Monday officers were responding to a situation near S. Gessner involving an armed man barricaded inside his vehicle.

HOUSTON — A SWAT situation along the Southwest Freeway service near S. Gessner has led to the intersection being shut down, according to the Houston Police Department.

HPD said SWAT and the negotiation team are responding to a man who barricaded himself inside his vehicle. He's believed to be armed and in crisis, the department said earlier. HPD first tweeted about the incident at 2:10 p.m. Monday.

HPD tweeted at 3:20 p.m.:

"For everyone’s safety, the inbound service road is closed before the South Gessner intersection. North & Southbound lanes of South Gessner are also closed. Officers on scene will provide detour directions. HNT continues to try to safely resolve the situation."

It's happening in the 8600 block of the Southwest Freeway service road near S. Gessner. The situation seems to be unfolding at a gas station.

HPD SWAT, Hostage Negotiation Team (HNT), & PIO en route to a scene in the 8600 block of the Southwest Freeway service road.



Preliminary info is a man, armed with a gun, is barricaded alone inside a vehicle. He appears to be in crisis.



No other info at this time.#hounews