This is a developing story.

HOUSTON — Houston police are responding to an armed man barricaded inside his home with a gun, according to investigators.

The Houston Police Department tweeted at 1:42 p.m. Sunday about the call in the 2500 block of Charles Road in northeast Houston.

Police said the man is alone. Initial reports also say the man is in crisis.

HPD SWAT and a hostage negotiation team are headed that way.

HPD SWAT, Hostage Negotiation Team (HNT) and PIO are en route to a scene in the 2500 block of Charles Road (NE Houston).



Preliminary information is a man in crisis is armed with a gun and barricaded alone inside his home. #hounews pic.twitter.com/gQ8DzZ4QWK — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 9, 2021