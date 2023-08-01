HPD SUV involved in major crash on 59 feeder road, Humble police say

Humble police said the crash happened on the feeder road of 59 near FM 1960. It's unclear if anyone was injured.

HUMBLE, Texas — A Houston Police Department SUV was involved in a major crash on Sunday, according to authorities.

According to the Humble Police Department, the crash happened along the Highway 59 feeder road near FM 1960. The southbound lanes were closed while investigators looked at the scene.

The crash involved one other car, police said. Investigators said the HPD unit was assisting in a chase and had cleared the intersection before the civilian car came through and struck the unit.

Both drivers were injured but were expected to be OK.

Houston police said the driver of the civilian car was being tested for intoxication.

