HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department says street racing is possible to blame for a fatal crash in southwest Houston that killed one person.
Larry Crawson with HPD told KHOU 11 that this is the “worst split of a car I’ve ever seen.”
The accident happened at Hillcroft Street and W. Bellfort Avenue.
Police said a car lost control, crashed into a tree and split in half.
Only one vehicle was involved in the accident, according to police.
This is an active scene.
Check back for updates.
