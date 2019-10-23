HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department says street racing is possible to blame for a fatal crash in southwest Houston that killed one person.

Larry Crawson with HPD told KHOU 11 that this is the “worst split of a car I’ve ever seen.”

The accident happened at Hillcroft Street and W. Bellfort Avenue.

Police said a car lost control, crashed into a tree and split in half.

Only one vehicle was involved in the accident, according to police.

This is an active scene.

Check back for updates.

