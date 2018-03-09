HOUSTON — Police are looking for a murder suspect who they say shot and killed a man Monday morning in southwest Houston.

LaMarcus Morris, 33, has a pending murder charge after police say he gunned down his ex-girlfriend's boyfriend.

It happened in the 8300 block of Cobblefield Lane around 6:30 a.m.

Police said the victim and his girlfriend were at home when Morris, the woman's "estranged" boyfriend, attempted to gain entry.

The victim argued with Morris and it escalated into a physical confrontation.

Police said surveillance video shows Morris retrieve a firearm from his vehicle and shoot the man once in the back. He died at the scene.

Morris fled in a black Cadillac Escalade and is still on the run, according to police.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of suspect Morris, or on this case, is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

