HPD: Passenger shot after possible road rage incident in SW Houston

The Houston Police Department said the two men were driving on West Bellfort Street when they were nearly hit by what the driver described as a white work van. He said the van was driving recklessly and he honked his horn as a warning. The suspect then drove in front of the men until they stopped at a red light on Willowbend Street. The witness said he eventually moved to a lane beside the van. He told police the suspect called out to them to ask if they were OK, then pulled out a gun.