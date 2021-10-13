HPD: Passenger shot after possible road rage incident in SW Houston

HOUSTON — A man was shot and taken to an area hospital after a possible road rage incident on Wednesday morning in Southwest Houston. A witness told police the man was a passenger in his car.
The Houston Police Department said the two men were driving on West Bellfort Street when they were nearly hit by what the driver described as a white work van. He said the van was driving recklessly and he honked his horn as a warning. The suspect then drove in front of the men until they stopped at a red light on Willowbend Street. The witness said he eventually moved to a lane beside the van. He told police the suspect called out to them to ask if they were OK, then pulled out a gun.
The witness said he tried to drive away when he heard gunshots. He then realized his passenger was hit. The two vehicles then collided before the suspect drove away.
The passenger was shot in his leg, but he's expected to recover.
Police are asking anyone with information about this shooting to call 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).