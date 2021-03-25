HPD: Store worker shoots homeless man who allegedly charged at him while taking out trash

The store employee was not hurt.

HOUSTON — A store worker told police he feared for his life when a homeless person ran at him while taking out the trash at their northwest Houston business late Wednesday.

The shooting was reported before 10 p.m. outside a discount corner store in the 6400 block of W. 43rd.

Officers arrived and found a man on the ground with two gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Lt. Willkens with the Houston Police Department said the worker was not hurt. He’s the one who called 911 after the shooting, police said. He was questioned by police at the scene.