HPD sergeant retires one hour before disciplinary hearing over social media post

HOUSTON — A series of events led to the retirement of a Houston Police Department sergeant who had been with the force for more than 20 years.
Sergeant Robert Clasen was immediately relieved of duty last Friday after a racially charged social media post came to light. At the time, HPD said the department would "report our findings and corrective action upon completion" of an internal affairs investigation.
On Saturday, Clasen was told that he would have a disciplinary review with Police Chief Art Acevedo and the HPD chain of command on Monday at 11 a.m.
Before the disciplinary meeting took place, Clasen submitted a letter of retirement. His retirement was effective at 10 a.m. Monday, one hour before the scheduled meeting.
