HPD seeking new leads in fatal February hit-and-run crash in southwest Houston

Juan Orellana died in the hospital from injuries he sustained in a hit-and-run crash on Beechnut Street, according to investigators.

HOUSTON — Months after a man was killed in a suspected hit-and-run crash, Houston police need your help finding those responsible.

Juan Orellana was brought to the hospital following a crash in the 9900 block of Beechnut Street about 6:50 p.m. on Feb. 12, according to police.

He later died from his injuries.

Investigators said Orellana was crossing the street when he was struck by a gray, or possibly silver, four-door pickup truck traveling eastbound on Beechnut.

HPD said the pickup truck driver left without rendering aid to the victim.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case.