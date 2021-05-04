x
HPD seeking new leads in fatal February hit-and-run crash in southwest Houston

Juan Orellana died in the hospital from injuries he sustained in a hit-and-run crash on Beechnut Street, according to investigators.
HOUSTON — Months after a man was killed in a suspected hit-and-run crash, Houston police need your help finding those responsible.

Juan Orellana was brought to the hospital following a crash in the 9900 block of Beechnut Street about 6:50 p.m. on Feb. 12, according to police.

He later died from his injuries.

Investigators said Orellana was crossing the street when he was struck by a gray, or possibly silver, four-door pickup truck traveling eastbound on Beechnut.

HPD said the pickup truck driver left without rendering aid to the victim.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. 

Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

