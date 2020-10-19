HPD: Robbery turns into deadly shootout when armed witnesses intervene in south Houston

HPD said Derrick Pearson, 32, got into a shootout with two brothers who witnessed the robbery. That's when police say a fourth gunman got involved.

HOUSTON — An alleged robbery turned into a deadly shootout last week when two armed witnesses and an unidentified gunmen intervened, according to the Houston Police Department.

Derrick Pearson, 32, is charged with deadly conduct-discharging a firearm. Police have yet to identify a second person wanted in the case.

It happened about 7:20 p.m. Oct. 15 near the 4200 block of S. Kirkwood Drive. Houston police had got a couple about multiple gun shots being fired.

Witnesses reported seeing Pearson approach a man and rob him at gunpoint, according to investigators.

Police said as the suspect walked away, one of two brothers who witnessed the alleged crime, pulled out a gun and pointed it at Pearson.

Both parties started firing. That's when police said a fourth gunman, who hasn't been identified, came out of a music studio inside a nearby strip mall and started firing toward Pearson and the brothers.

HPD said all three men were hit, but it’s still unclear who was shot by whom.

The robbery victim was unharmed.

Brothers Jetory and Kehlon Wills drove to a nearby business and called 9-1-1. They were then taken to the hospital by paramedics.

Jatory, 36, died at the Ben Taub General Hospital and his brother remains in unknown condition, police said.

Pearson, who had ran away from the scene, was taken to Oak Bend Medical Center – Jackson Street Medical Campus in a private vehicle. He was subsequently taken into custody and charged.

Anyone with information in this case or on the wanted suspect is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

