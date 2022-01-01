HPD releases bodycam video of fatal cruiser crash involving pedestrian

Michael Wayne Jackson was killed on Dec. 4 when a police cruiser left the road during an unrelated chase and struck him on the sidewalk.

HOUSTON — A day after the Houston Police Department released bodycam footage of a crash that killed a 62-year-old man earlier this month, the victim's brother is calling for accountability for what happened.

Michael Wayne Jackson was killed on Dec. 4 after he was struck by an HPD vehicle that was involved in a chase, according to authorities.

"I just see something hit the windshield," Jackson's brother, Timothy Jackson said after viewing the video. "I'm thinking, 'That's my brother.'"

Timothy Jackson said he had not seen the video until he met with KHOU 11 News.

"A minute, I had a brother. Another minute, he was gone," he said.

KHOU has chosen to freeze the video in the player above before impact.

It happened on a Saturday earlier this month when a Houston police officer was on the way to assist other officers who were struggling with suspects as five armed robbers took off from a scene.

The patrol vehicle left the road and struck Michael Wayne Jackson who was on the sidewalk, according to HPD.

The officer had emergency lights and siren activated when it happened, HPD said.

"Officers need better training, because the road was wet, and was all that speed necessary?" Timothy Jackson said.

The Houston Police Department and the Harris County District Attorney's Office are conducting their own investigations into the incident, and the case will be considered by a grand jury.

The officer involved in the crash was placed on administrative duty.

"We are praying for the family as well as the officer involved as this was a traumatic event for all involved," A Houston Police Officer's Union spokesperson said.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said the body camera video was released because of the department's commitment to transparency and the promise to release critical incident videos within 30 days of an incident.