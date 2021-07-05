HPD: Police officer shot, suspect detained

HOUSTON — A Houston police officer was shot Monday morning in Kingwood, according to investigators at the scene.
The call dropped about 10 a.m. in an area near Northpines Drive and Loop 494.
Investigators said the officer was shot in the arm and taken to the hospital. Their current condition has not been confirmed.
The suspect has been detained.
Photos from the scene show a heavy police presence in the area. Paramedics have been called out.
This is a developing story and will be update as more information is confirmed.