3 HPD officers injured in crash when chase suspects hit innocent driver, police say

Houston police said the officers were chasing a vehicle that had been flagged in an aggravated robbery minutes before.

HOUSTON — Three Houston police officers were injured in an overnight crash while chasing suspects in a stolen vehicle near the Northline area.

It happened about 1 a.m. Saturday.

Cmdr. Donna Crawford said the officers spotted the vehicle about 15 minutes after it was reported missing in a nearby aggravated robbery. She said police signaled the suspects to pull over but instead they speed off.

Within seconds, investigators said the suspects' vehicle struck an innocent driver, causing a series of collisions at Crosstimbers and Irvington.

"We're still working out what occurred in the collisions, but three patrol vehicles, one citizen vehicle and the suspect vehicle were all involved," Crawford said.

According to investigators, the three officers and two suspects were taken to the hospital for treatment. None of the injuries appear to be life-threatening.

"Right now it appears to be contact injuries (legs) from the impact, things like that," Crawford said. "I wouldn't say minor but non life-threatening injuries."

The innocent driver — a woman — was able to walk away from the crash unharmed, the commander said.

Houston police have taken three suspects into custody, and they are searching for a possible fourth suspect, investigators said.